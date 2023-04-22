Four-star OT Ethan Calloway puts Auburn in top 8

The Auburn Tigers have started to put together an impressive recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle but they are still looking for their first commit along the offensive line.

They got some good news on that front Friday when four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway put them in his top eight. The Mooresville, North Carolina native also included Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, LSU, and Penn State.

He is the No. 215 overall player and No. 19 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 4 player from North Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder visited Auburn on March 3 after offensive line coach Jake Thornton offered him on January 3.

That is his only trip to the Plains so far but with the Tigers in his top eight, they are firmly in the mix to receive an official visit from Calloway.

