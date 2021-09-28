Four-star OT Elijah Pritchett commits to Alabama over Georgia, Florida State, and USC

Of the top 10 offensive tackles in the 2022 class, only four are uncommitted heading into the week. Zach Rice, Josh Conerly Jr., Elijah Pritchett, and Kam Dewberry have all extended their recruitments past the summer.

Pritchett decided to shut it down on Tuesday afternoon, committing to Alabama. The four-star offensive tackle chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Georgia, and USC.

Despite Kirby Smart’s staff getting the final official visit this past weekend, Charles Kelly and Doug Marrone sealed the deal.

Alabama has moved up to the No. 3 class in the 2022 cycle per the 247Sports composite, despite having the fewest commitments out of the top five. Penn State and Notre Dame keep the top two spots with both have 20+ pledges so far.

ROLL TIDE!!! 4⭐️ offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has committed to Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL 🐘@BIGpritchett57 makes it official. He's with the Tide! 🔥 @BamaOnLine247 pic.twitter.com/5OMyEPXpJr — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 28, 2021

Pritchett is the third offensive lineman in the class and the third prospect from the state of Georgia. Four-star Tyler Booker headlines the OL class from IMG Academy.

In an interview with On3 Recruits, Pritchett says Alabama and Georiga were the real two final schools. Getting to Tuscaloosa for a weekend sealed the deal in favor of the Crimson Tide.

“That visit when they played Mercer was the icing on the cake,” Prtichett said. “Seeing the team compete, even against a smaller school, showed me a lot. “It was my first game at Alabama too, so seeing the fans was amazing. The fans knew it wasn’t a big game, but they still had the mind-set that they wanted to beat the crap out of Mercer.”

Alabama’s most recent commit is the No. 94 overall player on the 247Sports composite. Within the state of Georgia, Pritchett is the No. 8 prospect and ranks as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country.

