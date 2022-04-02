Four-star OT Chase Bisontis releases top schools, Texas makes the cut

Texas is in good position for several of the top recruits in the 2023 class.

The Longhorns have hosted a plethora of the nation’s top prospects over the last two weekends, and even received a commitment from three-star linebacker S’Maje Burrell on Saturday.

The good news didn’t stop there, as four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis released the top eight schools left in his recruitment. Texas made the cut alongside Ohio State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

Bisontis is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in New Jersey and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Chase Bisontis is down to 8️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 305 OT from Ramsey, NJ is ranked as a Top 45 player in the 2023 Class (No. 4 OT) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ABvBBeZ63C pic.twitter.com/pmKxVjUDIs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2022

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman has compiled an impressive list of offers including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Florida State and Notre Dame — none of which were included in his top schools.

