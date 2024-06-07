Four-star OT Broderick Shull commits to Auburn

Auburn has landed one of the premier offensive tackles in the 2025 class.

Bixby (Okla.) four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull has announced his pledge to the Tigers Friday afternoon.

His commitment comes a week after he wrapped up his official visit in Auburn. He chose the Tigers over Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M.

Shull talked about his love for the Tigers and his visit earlier this week.

"I mean I really love it down there. I had an amazing time, it was simply amazing. I went and saw back some things that I was thankful to see and it was very detailed. I loved it a lot."

Shull went in-depth on why the Tigers impressed so well. A massive piece that Shull has been looking for is a family feel and a connection between the players on campus.

"It was a pretty well organized trip that really had good messages all around and most of that was family. When I went there, it literally looked like it was actually family and you don't really see truly much of family a in a lot of other places. The teammates were all different people, they're all different varieties of their own and they basically all had their own personalities. They all got along well, which is weird because on most teams, when people have different personalities and different interests, a lot of times they don't get along. But in this case, at Auburn, it is completely different from that. They all connect well."