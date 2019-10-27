Four-star OLB BJ Ojulari flips to LSU from Tennessee

Wrcjktmazixhgcksojbz

On August 5, four-star outside linebacker BJ Ojulari told Rivals off the record that he was committing to LSU later that week. As the week progressed, things changed, and on August 16, the star out of Marietta, Ga. committed to Tennessee.

Ed Orgeron and his staff never stopped recruiting the 6-foot-3, 225 pound edge rusher, and after visiting Baton Rouge over the weekend, the Tigers flipped the Rivals250 talent from the Vols.

"It’s been an ongoing decision for a while now, when originally my first choice was LSU," said Ojulari. "So just after months of thinking and praying and conversations with my family and head coach I felt like it was the right time to make the flip to LSU.

"I really like the culture at LSU, how they have so many coaches involved with my position and how their defense plays. They also set their guys up after football and I like the people around the program.

"I was really set on LSU late in July. Things changed a little for me over time, but I knew I wanted to go to LSU.

"The atmosphere is great there and I love the culture. Being around coach O makes you want to play for. He and that coaching staff at LSU are guys you really want to play for."

The flipped happened over the weekend, but was he really committed to the Tigers back in June? He did switch it up to Tennessee days before his decision in August, but was his heart ever in Knoxville?

Back when he informed Rivals of his decision before it was made public, Ojulari seemed set to play in Baton Rouge.

"I knew it was LSU over the summer, but I did not want to rush anything. I was still talking to Auburn and Tennessee a lot, but after my visit there late in June before the dead period, I knew it was going to be LSU.

"The people there made it a pretty easy decision. I am really connected to coach Johnson and coach O. LSU is a great place and it really feels like it the right place for me."

Ojulari is very close with Arik Gilbert, the five-star tight end that committed to LSU last week. They were together in Baton Rouge and both will bring excitement to LSU fans in the coming years.

As a player, Ojulari has really emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the South. He is quick off the edge, he is athletic and he plays hard. He goes both ways for his high school team, so once he is able to play only defense and focus all his energy on that position, his good could go to another level.

