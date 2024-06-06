Four-star OL Rowan Byrne commits to Clemson

Four-star Rowan Byrne could not wait any longer to announce his commitment. The New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep offensive lineman took an official visit to Clemson over the weekend and is now committed to head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive line coach Matt Luke, and company.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"To me the culture really stood out, Clemson is a special place for sure," Bryne told national recruiting director Adam Gorney. "Coach Luke is one of the best coaches in the nation and can develop me so well.

"The family atmosphere is unmatched," said Byrne. "It’s not even a family atmosphere it’s just an actual family there and it is an amazing thing.

"And of course the excellence in football is hard to find anywhere else in the country, the last decade Clemson is the best," he said. "The message the coaches had for me was that I’m a big priority for them, I fit extremely well with everything their looking for in offensive lineman, they see me as someone who would be an awesome addition to the team and be able to thrive in all aspects of my life at Clemson. And they really want me to be apart of it, they said they need guys like me aren’t easy to find and they would love me to join the family"

RIVALS' REACTION

Byrne is an incredibly powerful offensive lineman who has done a great job re-shaping his body over the last six to eight months. Byrne has the size and technical abilities to play fairly early in his college career. He is a shade over 6-foot-5, more than 300-pounds and does a great job getting off the line of scrimmage quickly despite his massive build. Byrne has strong hands and consistently generates a good push at the point of attack. He’s able to land key blocks at the second and third levels of the defense when necessary. Byrne is also agile enough to be relied upon when pulling. He may not have a lot of experience as a pass blocker against elite linemen, but he does have the traits to excel in this area. Overall, his learning curve does not look overly steep so it won’t be surprising to see him crack the two-deep lineup a year or two after arriving on campus.