Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers

A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options.

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring.

“After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,” Owens said. “I want to thank the Clemson coaching staff and my fellow teammates for sticking beside me through this and also I want to thank everyone for reaching out to my family and I through this process, but with that being said I’m 1000% ALLIN #GOTIGERS”

The 6-foot-7, 365 pound early enrollee out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagle’s Landing Christian) is a huge addition to the Tigers 2023 class, becoming the No. 20 overall commit and the second offensive tackle (Ian Reed) to join the Tigers latest class, which is currently ranked eighth overall in the nation by 247 Sports.

