Four-star OL projected to commit to Georgia football

Four-star offensive line recruit Damola Ajidahun is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs football program. Who is Damola Ajidahun?

Ajidahun is a talented offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2025 that plays high school football for Duluth High School in Duluth, Georgia. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 304 player in the country, per 247Sports. The four-star is considered the No. 28 offensive tackle and the No. 39 recruit in Georgia.

The Duluth standout recently named his top eight schools. Ajidahun put Georgia, Duke, Ole Miss, South Carolina, USF, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Florida in his top schools list.

The lengthy offensive lineman recently went on an official visit to Ole Miss. However, he is still projected to commit to Georgia football. Damola Ajidahun is not the only elite recruit that is currently projected to commit to head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football. The Dawgs currently have the second-best recruiting class in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire