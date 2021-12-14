Four-star OL Neto Umeozulu announces commitment to Texas

The Longhorns have added another crucial player to their 2022 recruiting class.

In somewhat of a surprise announcement as his recruitment has been kept fairly private, four-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu committed to Texas on Sunday evening.

It’s marks the fourth massive recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian’s staff over the last week, where outside of transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, they’ve all been offensive lineman.

Umeozulu joins Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams as the third highly touted offensive lineman to commit to Texas over the last few days. The Allen High School product is rated the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class and the No. 23 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

With five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell also trending towards Texas, it’s safe to say that Kyle Flood is putting together one of the most impressive offensive line recruiting hauls in history.

The Longhorns are full steam ahead on the recruiting trail with one day to go until the early signing period.

