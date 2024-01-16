Four-Star OL Mason Short decommits from the Crimson Tide

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban sent shock waves through the college football world last Wednesday when he decided to retire from the sport. In hindsight, there may have been some signs he was planning to step away, but nobody truly saw it coming.

Saban was the heart and soul of the Alabama program, so it is not totally shocking to see players enter the transfer portal and decommit from the school. I understand where they are coming from, but I would recommend those kids hear out new head coach Kalen Deboer before they give up on the Tide. With or without Saban, Alabama is still the best football program in the country and home to the best facilities nationwide. DeBoer is coming off of a national championship appearance with the Washington Huskies and brings over arguably the best offensive staff in the country.

Four-star OL Mason Short from Evans, GA announced his decision to de-commit from the Tide this morning. Short has been committed to the Tide since April of 2023 and is the No 160 ranked player in the 2025 class.

The important thing to note is that just because kids are de-committing does not mean they won’t eventually end up with the Tide. We have to allow the new coaching staff some time to work their magic and get in touch with these guys before we start viewing it as a major concern for the program.

BREAKING: Four-Star OL Mason Short (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama The 6’6 315 OL from Evans, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April Holds a total of 20 Offershttps://t.co/hQO7xtZMkR pic.twitter.com/NwXcHgSmsb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire