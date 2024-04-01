Four-star OL Mason Short sets commitment date

Four-star offensive line recruit Mason Short will announce his commitment on April 5. Short recently shared that his top four schools are Georgia, Kentucky, Clemson and Ohio State. Short is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Short visited the Georgia Bulldogs on March 16 and Clemson a few days before going to Athens. Short decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide in January after visiting the University of Georgia and after legendary head coach Nick Saban retired.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked as the No. 183 recruit in the class of 2025. Short is considered the eighth-ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 25 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Mason Short plays high school football for Evans High School in Evans, Georgia. Short is a member of the class of 2025 and is a rising senior.

Georgia offered a scholarship to Mason Short in April 2022 and have made the Evans standout a priority. Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have just five commitments in the class of 2025. The Bulldogs have the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class and are in the middle of the pack in the SEC.

The four-star offensive line recruit announced his commitment date via social media:

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Mason Short is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’6 310 IOL from Evans, GA is ranked as a Top 10 IOL in the ‘25 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/UM6yf0vxeo pic.twitter.com/EcsCtqNE3c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 16, 2024

Georgia is always looking to improve in the trenches. The Bulldogs have recruited the offensive line at an elite level during the Kirby Smart era.

