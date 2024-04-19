Four-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist names top schools

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Jaylen Gilchrist has named his top schools. Gilchrist, a member of the class of 2025, plays high school football for Salem High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Gilchrist is ranked as the nation’s No. 81 recruit and the third-ranked prospect in Virginia. Gilchrist is the fourth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025.

Gilchrist’s top schools are South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Maryland. The four-star is currently projected to commit to South Carolina, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman has experience playing on both sides of the ball. Gilchrist has experience playing both offensive tackle and offensive guard at the high school level.

The Salem High School standout announced his top seven schools via social media:

Final 7 , where should home be ? pic.twitter.com/RVca2DqU4E — Jaylen Gilchrist (@7_5ive) April 13, 2024

Georgia football currently is in the middle of the pack in the SEC in the class of 2025 recruiting cycle. However, Kirby Smart and company are building momentum and are poised to rise up the recruiting rankings.

