Four-star OL Grant Brix commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed one of their top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle as Logan, Iowa native Grant Brix has announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers.

Brix committed to the Huskers over Alabama, Kansas State, and Oklahoma. The Iowa native is one of the biggest commitments yet of the Matt Rhule era and is a monumental recruiting victory for the program.

The 6-foot-6, nearly 300-pound interior offensive lineman is ranked by all three major recruiting services as a three-star prospect and a top-100 prospect on both On3 and Rivals.

He made his announcement via his X account on Tuesday night.

“I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker,” he said in his announcement. ” Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!!”

Brix additionally told Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith, “It was just belief in Coach Rule and the program. That it’s going to get back to where everyone wants it to be.”

With Brix’s commitment, the Cornhuskers now hold 27 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class. The Huskers’ class is considered a top-25 recruiting class by 247Sports, On3, and Rivals.

