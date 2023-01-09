Four-star OL Gibson Pyle is an underrated player USC has its eye on for 2024

Offensive line is a top-tier priority for USC. The Trojans need depth at this position group. One target is highly intriguing. Rising four-star lineman Gibson Pyle — out of Klein Cain (Houston) — is one of the most coveted interior offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Pyle currently holds 19 offers as of now, and the USC Trojans are one of them.

Pyle is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 18 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also a four-star recruit and the No. 28th best player in Texas.

The 6-foot-4.5, 275 pound prospect has the upside Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson are looking for. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, SMU is leading the race for Pyle’s commitment at 28.6% with Kansas State a close second.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire