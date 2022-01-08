Four-star OL Earnest Greene commits to Georgia over Texas and Alabama

One of Texas’ top offensive line targets Earnest Greene chose to take his talents to Georgia next season over Texas and Alabama.

Greene signed during the early signing period and kept it under wraps before announcing at the All-American Bowl.

247Sports has Greene rated as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the nation and a top 50 player overall for the class of 2022.

Despite missing on Greene, Texas still signed one of the top offensive line classes in the nation. The Horns are still in good shape for five-star offensive guard Devon Campbell, who will commit on Feb. 3.

Texas did receive good news from the All-American Bowl as four-star safety Larry Turner-Gooden committed the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have assembled the No. 5 class in the country. A masterful job of recruiting after a disappointing 5-7 season.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.