Four-star OL Dontrell Glover includes Tigers in top nine

Offensive linemen have always been an important component to every college program’s recruiting class, being vital to every team’s success. The 2025 recruiting class brings a lot of power in its offensive line targets, and four-star Dontrell Glover out of Langston Hughes High School (Ga.) is part of that group.

As of recently, Glover has narrowed down his college choices to nine schools. This list includes the likes of Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Missouri, Miami (FL), Kentucky and Arkansas.

The interior offensive lineman has visited Auburn three times over the course of the recruiting process, the most out of any of the schools in his top nine.

Glover is the No. 231 overall player and No. 16 interior offensive lineman according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 31 player in the state of Georgia.

Auburn is currently in a tight race with Florida State to land the target, but a commit would be a great boost to the Tigers’ No. 10 2025 class. Glover would join Athens High School (Ala.) offensive tackle Spencer Dowland if he decides to join the Auburn football program.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire