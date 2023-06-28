Four-star OL Daniel Cruz announces commitment to Texas

Texas added its eighth member to the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Four-star offensive lineman Daniel Cruz announced his commitment to the Longhorns. The Richland (TX) product is rated the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 24 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports composite.

Cruz racked up an impressive slew of offers from Power Five programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, and Penn State among others. However, he only took official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State throughout the month of June. His trip to Austin on June 23 appeared to be enough to solidify his decision.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the addition of Cruz, Texas’ 2024 class jumped 10 spots to the No. 46 class in the country. The recruiting momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

TWEET

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire