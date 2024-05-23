Four-star OL Chauncey Gooden schedules official visit to Colorado

Attempting to add more future talent, the Colorado Buffaloes will welcome class of 2025 offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden to Boulder for an official visit from June 21-23.

Gooden is a four-star recruit and the No. 19 OL in his class, per the 247Sports composite. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he has been a talented member of Lipscomb Academy’s (Tennessee) offensive line.

Colorado made Gooden’s top 10 schools in December, but 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong dropped a crystal ball prediction in January that Gooden would commit to the Clemson Tigers. Gooden will officially visit Clemson on May 31, three weeks before his scheduled visit to CU.

Five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is also set to visit Boulder during that same June weekend, setting an important recruiting opportunity for the future of head coach Deion Sanders’ program.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire