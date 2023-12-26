Four-star OL Chauncey Gooden puts Auburn in top group
Auburn is one of the final schools for Chauncey Gooden, one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The four-star prospect revealed a top 10 of Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Clemson and Georgia.
Auburn offered the Nashville native a scholarship back in January and hosted him on an unofficial visit for the Arkansas game in November.
He is the No. 217 overall player and No. 14 interior-offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 6 player from Tennessee. Auburn has already landed four-star defensive lineman Kalen Edwards from The Volunteer State in the 2025 cycle.
Where we going??? #blessed pic.twitter.com/Br6MPSbIv0
— Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) December 22, 2023
