Four star OL Casey Poe to officially visit Auburn in June

The number of offensive linemen that have made their way onto Auburn’s roster over the last year has been rather surprising but in the best way.

What better way to keep the momentum going than by bringing one of the class of 2024’s top linemen to campus for an official visit?

That is what Auburn will do this June as Casey Poe, a four-star lineman from Lindale, Texas, has announced that he will be visiting Auburn officially on June 16 according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. According to his itinerary, Auburn will be Poe’s third official visit of the summer. He also plans to visit Clemson, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Poe has only visited Auburn once, but offensive line coach Jake Thornton is actively working to sign Poe by pitching the opportunity for early playing time.

“Just kind of how I can help flip the program and get it back to where it’s supposed to be. I’d come in and play early and fight for that spot. Depending on how I do, maybe I’d play as a freshman and get some time there,” Poe said in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover ($). “It’s a number of things he’s selling, but mostly overall it’s the family atmosphere, the family vibe and they’re ready to win a championship again.”

Auburn currently has five players committed for the 2024 cycle, led by four-star quarterback Walker White. Several other priority 2024 recruits have locked in official visits such as wide receiver Nick Marsh and EDGE Jamonta Waller.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

More Recruiting!

4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller puts Auburn in top 10 Former Auburn 5-star target Julian Phillips to enter the transfer portal Auburn's campus 'feels like home' to 5-star WR Perry Thompson

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire