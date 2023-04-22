Four star OL Casey Poe lists Auburn in top eight

Casey Poe, a four-star interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024 listed his top choices in a tweet on his personal Twitter account yesterday.

Auburn made the list that included many top programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

The Lindale, Texas native has a composite rating of 0.9356 according to the 247Sports Composite. Poe is also the No. 149 player in the class of 2024 as well as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and the No. 27 player in the state of Texas. He also provides a big presence with a 6-5, 280-pound frame.

Ramping up recruiting efforts has been one of Hugh Freeze’s top priorities since being hired as the program’s head coach in December.

Improving the offensive line has been the top focus in doing that and landing Poe would go a long way toward helping the new coach and his staff achieve that goal.

Poe has received one prediction to commit to Oklahoma from 247Sports, but it was only made with level six confidence. Additionally, there is still a lot of time in his recruitment so Auburn has not been ruled out as a candidate.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire