Four star OL Casey Poe commits to Alabama over Auburn

Hugh Freeze, Jake Thornton, and the entire coaching staff at Auburn hoped to land its first offensive line commitment of the 2024 cycle on Wednesday.

However, it was not meant to be.

Casey Poe, a four-star offensive tackle from Lindale, Texas, announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday, choosing the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech.

Poe spent the month of June visiting several campuses across the country, including Auburn. While he was on his visit to the Plains in mid-June, he called his time “special.” However, he visited Alabama the following week, and that is when the Crimson Tide built momentum. Following his visit to Tuscaloosa, 247Sports and On3 each predicted that Poe would commit to Alabama.

Now that Poe is off the board, Auburn remains in the hunt to land several offensive linemen including four-star DeAndre Carter, four-star Preston Taumua, and three-star Jameson Riggs.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 IOL Casey Poe has Committed to Alabama! The 6’5 290 IOL from Lindale, TX chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas Tech, & others Poe is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in the ‘24 Class 👀https://t.co/pIstiYIKS5 pic.twitter.com/yY8p6DzZWE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 12, 2023

