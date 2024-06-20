Four-star OL Carius Curne calling LSU home

LSU has reeled in one of the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2025 class.

Thursday morning, Marion (La.) Senior four-star offensive guard Carius Gurne has announced his pledge to LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound prospect gives the Tigers 12 total commitments and four commitments along the offensive line.

Curne is ranked as the No. 205 overall prospect in the Rivals250 as well as the No. 10 offensive guard.

*****

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

*****

Curne, a one-time Missouri commit, chose the LSU Tigers over Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, and others.

"My recruitment is done; I’m not talking to anyone other than LSU and I'm not taking any visits," Curne told DeathValleyInsider.

Curne is the fourth offensive line commit for LSU in the class of 2025 and joins fellow line mates Devin Harper, Brett Bordelon and Tyler Miller.

The Tigers' class ranks at No. 7 in the 2025 cycle with an average of 4.08 stars per prospect. The group consists of two five-stars, Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry, as well as nine four-star prospects.

LSU's 2025 CLASS

LSU is undoubtedly putting together one of the strongest classes in the 2025 cycle to this point. Headlined by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, LSU's Brad Davis has managed to put four four-star prospects in the trenches in front of him. Three of those four offensive lineman are in the Rivals 250.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers plucking one of the top prospects out of Arkansas is also telling of their quality efforts. The Tigers are also in primary contention for the top prospect in the state in Omarion Robinson.

Even with Curne's addition, LSU's class holds the least amount of commitment of any team in the top-10. With some elite prospects still on the board, LSU is firmly in range to finish with a top-5 class, potentially top-3.