Four-star OL announces commitment to Auburn

There is less than a month remaining until the early signing period begins for members of the 2024 class. Still, Auburn is continuing to build toward its future by landing a talented member of the 2025 cycle.

Kalen Edwards, a four-star offensive lineman from Dyersburg, Tennessee, announced Monday that he has committed to Auburn. He chose the Tigers over many Power Five programs such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Edwards earned an offer from Auburn last January, his third offer at the time. Since then, Edwards has fielded 10 additional offers. He visited Auburn during Iron Bowl weekend and left the visit feeling optimistic about Auburn’s future under head coach Hugh Freeze.

“The environment was electric and Coach Freeze is going to take the program to a special place in the near future,” Edwards said in a recent interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

The Tigers are now No. 7 in 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings following Edwards’ commitment. The class is headlined by four-star DL Malik Autry, four-star EDGE Jakaleb Faulk, and three-star TE Ryan Ghea.

Edwards is the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Tennessee from the 2025 cycle and is the No. 28 interior offensive lineman for the class.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire