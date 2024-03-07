Four-star Oklahoma offensive lineman to visit Nebraska in April

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will be hosting four-star offensive lineman Broderick Shull in April according to Rivals’ Nebraska site, Inside Nebraska.

According to Shull’s Rivals profile, he’ll be visiting Nebraska on April 20.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman has a dozen offers in his recruitment including Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

Notably, Shull has already scheduled multiple official visits in his recruitment as well with trips to TCU, Kansas State, and Illinois.

The Huskers currently hold three commitments in their 2025 recruiting class all from in-state prospects in running back Conor Booth, defensive tackle Tyson Terry, and defensive back caden VerMaas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire