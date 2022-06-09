Four-star Ohio State defensive tackle target sets decision date

The wheels continue to spin on the recruiting trail for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are still looking to grab a little more momentum as it tries to piece together its 2023 football class, and there’s a target OSU has been high on that just set his decision date.

Four-star 2023 defensive tackle, John Walker, announced this week that he’ll be making his college choice between Florida, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, and UCF on October 22. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Walker is ranked as the No. 96 overall prospect and eleventh best defensive tackle in the class. He hails from Kissimmee, Florida, so OSU will have to beat out the top Sunshine State schools to land his services.

And so far, so good. Walker seems to have an affinity for Larry Johnson and has even landed a crystal ball to Ohio State. Of course, as a defensive lineman, you’d be foolish not to at least consider playing for arguably the best defensive line coach in the country.

Blessed to announce I will be making my college decision Oct 22nd !! @getrightderrick @Roadrunnerjah — John walker (@Johnwal60517678) June 2, 2022

We’ll continue to stay on top of where the signs point to and ultimately where Walker decides to play his college ball when he announces.

