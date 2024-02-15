Four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison is offered by USC football

Ziyare Addison, an offensive tackle from Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida, was offered by USC on Wednesday evening.

A consensus four-star recruit, Addison also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Rutgers, Oklahoma, UCLA, Miami, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina, Clemson and Kentucky, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound incoming senior is the No. 27 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 37 recruit out of Florida per the 247Sports Composite.

Julian Lewis (a Georgia native who reclassified from the 2026 class) remains the lone 2025 commit for USC.

Five-star offensive tackles have been elusive for USC football in recent years. The Trojans and offensive line coach Josh Henson would love to land a splashy five-star prospect. In the meantime, four-star offensive tackles aren’t exactly chopped liver. The Trojans need them, and they need a lot of them, especially since Caleb Williams is no longer around to make something out of nothing on broken plays. Within the structure of Lincoln Riley’s offense, the line up front needs to provide steadiness and dependability on a scale we didn’t see in 2023, when the offense fell short of its expected standards in losses to Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, and UCLA. (The offense was fantastic in the loss to Washington, but not in the other four games the Trojans lost.) Reinforcing the offensive line is as important as anything at USC right now. This recruit could help in a big way.

