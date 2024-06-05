Four-star offensive tackle visits Colorado once more with commitment reveal looming

Set to reveal his college commitment on June 14, four-star offensive tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr. took another visit to Colorado this past weekend.

Sarratt, a class of 2025 prospect from Gaffney, South Carolina, posted a picture of himself alongside Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, sharing that he had a “great time” in Boulder.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Sarratt checked out the Buffs’ spring game in late April and received an offer that same weekend. On May 24, he announced a top six of Colorado, North Carolina State, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

247Sports ranks Sarratt as the No. 27 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 3 overall prospect in South Carolina.

Here’s what 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks recently wrote on Sarratt:

Burly tackle prospect who could also easily slide to guard. Legit 6-4, 300 with good length. Big base and gets hips involved as a drive blocker. Often overwhelms high school defenders with engagement strength. Capable of winning phone-booth matchups even when combatant initiates contact.

