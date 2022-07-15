Four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen sets commitment date

It may be a semi-long shot, but Oregon is hoping it can stun the recruiting world on July 22. That’s the date four-star recruit offensive tackle Olaus Alinen has set to announce where he will be playing college football in 2023 and beyond.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 325 pounds, Alinen is expected to choose either Miami or Georgia, but going long distance to play football is definitely in the realm of possibilities for him.

Alinen was born in Finland, but moved to Connecticut to play at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. He is rated by all of the recruiting sites as one of the top offensive tackles in the Class of 2023.

Given the fact Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a good track record of securing commitments once he gets the recruits on campus, the Ducks have more than a puncher’s chance of getting Olinen. He visited Oregon on June 21 and told Rivals that Coach Adrien Klemm would be the difference if he chooses Oregon.

Coach Klemm is probably the coolest coach I’ve talked to. He’s a baller. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots playing offensive line and he’s a little different than some of the other guys.

Miami does have the edge, however, since Mario Cristobal has recruited Alinen since 2020 and that the coach, being a former offensive lineman himself, can relate to him and that the O-line is a priority for the Hurricanes. But we’ll all find out July 22.

Olaus Alinen’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 123 CT OT Rivals 4 5.9 CT OT ESPN 4 84 CT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92.08 CT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9441 CT OT

Vitals

Hometown Windsor, CT Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 325 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Recruited by Adrian Klemm

Offered on May 11, 2020

Official Visit on June 21, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Georgia Bulldogs

