Four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen sets commitment date

Don Smalley
·2 min read
It may be a semi-long shot, but Oregon is hoping it can stun the recruiting world on July 22. That’s the date four-star recruit offensive tackle Olaus Alinen has set to announce where he will be playing college football in 2023 and beyond.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 325 pounds, Alinen is expected to choose either Miami or Georgia, but going long distance to play football is definitely in the realm of possibilities for him.

Alinen was born in Finland, but moved to Connecticut to play at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. He is rated by all of the recruiting sites as one of the top offensive tackles in the Class of 2023.

Given the fact Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a good track record of securing commitments once he gets the recruits on campus, the Ducks have more than a puncher’s chance of getting Olinen. He visited Oregon on June 21 and told Rivals that Coach Adrien Klemm would be the difference if he chooses Oregon.

Coach Klemm is probably the coolest coach I’ve talked to. He’s a baller. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots playing offensive line and he’s a little different than some of the other guys.

Miami does have the edge, however, since Mario Cristobal has recruited Alinen since 2020 and that the coach, being a former offensive lineman himself, can relate to him and that the O-line is a priority for the Hurricanes. But we’ll all find out July 22.

Olaus Alinen’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

123

CT

OT

Rivals

4

5.9

CT

OT

ESPN

4

84

CT

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

92.08

CT

OT

247 Composite

4

0.9441

CT

OT

 

Vitals

Hometown

Windsor, CT

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

325 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Adrian Klemm

  • Offered on May 11, 2020

  • Official Visit on June 21, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Georgia Bulldogs

