Four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers earns offer from CU Buffs
Colorado’s success over the next two years will largely be dependent on how well its offensive line performs. The Buffs are set up well with five-star tackle Jordan Seaton now in Boulder, but more reinforcements are needed.
On Friday, we learned that new CU offensive line coach Phil Loadholt extended an offer to Lamont Rogers, a class of 2025 four-star tackle from Mesquite, Texas. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Rogers is the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in his class.
While things have possibly changed for Rogers, he announced a top-12 of Michigan, Flordia, USC, Texas, LSU, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma, TCU, Mississippi State, Florida State and Texas A&M back in September.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote the following on Rogers:
Plays to his size in the running game. Shows above average get-off juice. Good drive blocker once locked on. Occasionally flashes some encouraging punch.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Colorado @CoachHartCU @LoadholtPhil @CoachAllenHC @CoachFields94 @KoachMak @tajakaha pic.twitter.com/7LUYJZwBQd
— Lamont Rogers (@TheLamontRogers) January 26, 2024
