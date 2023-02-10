Four star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy announces top-10 schools

The Vols continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024.

Four-star offensive tackle, and a top Tennessee target, JacQawn McRoy announced his top-10 schools on Feb. 4.

Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are McRoy’s top schools.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound offensive tackle is from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama.

McRoy is the No. 134 prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.

He took an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Oct. 15, where he watched the Vols upset No. 3 Alabama. McRoy received an offer from Tennessee on April 28, 2022.

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class currently has three commits and ranks top-20 in the country, according to the 247Sports team rankings.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire