Four star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy announces top-10 schools
The Vols continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024.
Four-star offensive tackle, and a top Tennessee target, JacQawn McRoy announced his top-10 schools on Feb. 4.
Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are McRoy’s top schools.
The 6-foot-8, 365-pound offensive tackle is from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama.
McRoy is the No. 134 prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 8 player in the state of Alabama.
He took an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Oct. 15, where he watched the Vols upset No. 3 Alabama. McRoy received an offer from Tennessee on April 28, 2022.
THEN THERE WERE 🔟❗️❗️😤😤😤@oregonfootball @LSUfootball @AuburnFootball @RazorbackFB @CanesFootball @UKFootball @GatorsFB @UGAAthletics @OleMissFB @CCHSfootbal @CoachHart_CC @h5group @55_Griff @EHANDLEY06 @jgpvisuals @coachswift64 pic.twitter.com/9o5vNFIvlC
— JAC'QAWN MCROY🦒 (@5star_shaq) February 4, 2023
Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class currently has three commits and ranks top-20 in the country, according to the 247Sports team rankings.
Related
Tennessee offers all-state running back Peyton Lewis
Tennessee offers 2025 No. 1 wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
Tennessee offers 4-star cornerback Earl Kulp
Contact/Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell