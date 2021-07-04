Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton commits to Oklahoma over Texas, Texas A&M

Texas is now batting .500 in the offensive lineman category this weekend.

First, it was a whiff on Cameron Williams to Oregon. Then, Cole Hutson and Connor Robertson committed to the good guys, shoring up the interior offensive line. On Saturday, it was a loss to the bad guys across the Red River.

Four-star offensive tackle Jacob Sexton announced his commitment to the home state Oklahoma Sooners. Texas and Texas A&M were both vying for the Deer Creek native’s commitment. Alabama and Oklahoma State received official visits as well.

Even if recruitment commitment videos are not your thing, Sexton’s is worth viewing. Texas may not be the choice but the offensive tackle was creative throughout the minute and a half.

You can watch it below:

On the 247Sports composite, Sexton ranks as the No. 24 offensive tackle in the country. Oklahoma is going to produce more talent than usual during the 2022 cycle as Sexton is the No. 5 player from the state. On a national level, the four-star is the No. 236 overall prospect.

For Texas, all attention now shifts to Sunday’s announcement from five-star Kelvin Banks. Even if Sexton did end up working out for the Longhorns, Banks is the No. 1 offensive line priority on the board. Getting a win would be massive for Kyle Flood.

