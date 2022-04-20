Four-star offensive tackle includes Auburn in Top 5

River Wells
·1 min read

Auburn has made it to another recruit’s top five schools.

This time, it’s Alabama native Wilkin Formby. The offensive tackle is a massive body, coming in at 6’8, 305 pounds, and the four-star recruit would be a likely target for any school looking to bolster their offensive line with a lineman of such rare size and stature.

Despite being from Tuscaloosa and receiving an offer from Alabama, both 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and On3’s RPM has Formby heading to Ole Miss. Auburn will be sure to keep an eye on Formby after being selected in his top five schools.

Crystal Ball

Film

Wilkin Formby’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

150

11

16

Rivals

4

22

33

ESPN

4

84

11

12

On3 Recruiting

4

97

12

9

247 Composite

4

151

14

16

Vitals

Hometown

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6’8″

Weight

305

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Unofficially visited Tigers on April 4, 2022

  • Offered on Dec. 1, 2021

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Alabama

  • Tennessee

  • Ole Miss

  • Oklahoma

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories