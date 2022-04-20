Four-star offensive tackle includes Auburn in Top 5

Auburn has made it to another recruit’s top five schools.

This time, it’s Alabama native Wilkin Formby. The offensive tackle is a massive body, coming in at 6’8, 305 pounds, and the four-star recruit would be a likely target for any school looking to bolster their offensive line with a lineman of such rare size and stature.

Despite being from Tuscaloosa and receiving an offer from Alabama, both 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and On3’s RPM has Formby heading to Ole Miss. Auburn will be sure to keep an eye on Formby after being selected in his top five schools.

Crystal Ball

Film

Wilkin Formby’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 150 11 16 Rivals 4 – 22 33 ESPN 4 84 11 12 On3 Recruiting 4 97 12 9 247 Composite 4 151 14 16

Vitals

Hometown Tuscaloosa, Alabama Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’8″ Weight 305 Class 2023

Recruitment

Unofficially visited Tigers on April 4, 2022

Offered on Dec. 1, 2021

Offers

Auburn

Alabama

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Oklahoma

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Wilkin Formby is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’8 305 OT from Tuscaloosa, AL is ranked as a Top 100 player in the 2023 Class (No. 9 OT) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/GOK0Eg8cSf pic.twitter.com/Rq9ZVJCwFI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2022

