Four-star offensive tackle includes Auburn in Top 5
Auburn has made it to another recruit’s top five schools.
This time, it’s Alabama native Wilkin Formby. The offensive tackle is a massive body, coming in at 6’8, 305 pounds, and the four-star recruit would be a likely target for any school looking to bolster their offensive line with a lineman of such rare size and stature.
Despite being from Tuscaloosa and receiving an offer from Alabama, both 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and On3’s RPM has Formby heading to Ole Miss. Auburn will be sure to keep an eye on Formby after being selected in his top five schools.
Wilkin Formby’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
150
11
16
Rivals
4
–
22
33
ESPN
4
84
11
12
On3 Recruiting
4
97
12
9
247 Composite
4
151
14
16
Vitals
Hometown
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6’8″
Weight
305
Class
2023
Recruitment
Unofficially visited Tigers on April 4, 2022
Offered on Dec. 1, 2021
Offers
Auburn
Alabama
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Oklahoma
BREAKING: Four-Star OT Wilkin Formby is down to 5️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’8 305 OT from Tuscaloosa, AL is ranked as a Top 100 player in the 2023 Class (No. 9 OT)
1
1