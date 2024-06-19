Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo announces Colorado offer

After landing Jordan Seaton this past winter, the Colorado Buffaloes are looking for their next blue-chip offensive line prospect. On Monday, Felix Ojo, a four-star tackle (per 247Sports composite) in the 2026 recruiting cycle, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a scholarship offer from the Buffs and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.

Ojo has built an impressive list of offers, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and other notable Power Four programs.

At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, the Manfield, Texas native plays left tackle for Lake Ridge High School. Although he was only a sophomore in 2023, his highlight tapes show he can move varsity athletes in both the run and pass game with relative ease.

Colleges will likely want to see him add size to his frame and continue to grow as an athlete. Ojo is a polished offensive tackle prospect who will have teams fighting for his services in the coming years.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire