Four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester commits to LSU, bumps 2023 class into top five

The Tigers aren’t done yet when it comes to adding players to their 2023 recruiting class, and now they boast a group of players that ranks in the top five nationally.

On Thursday morning, LSU picked up an absolutely massive commitment from four-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) offensive tackle DJ Chester. He becomes the fourth offensive line commitment in the class, joining Zalance Heard, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga.

The Tigers had long been seen as the favorite for Chester, who ranks as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 138 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s also a top-10 prospect in the state of Georgia.

No place like home💛💜 pic.twitter.com/oN7RVwp6af — DJ Chester (@DJChester6) November 3, 2022

Four-star OL DJ Chester announces his commitment to LSU. More on Chester’s commitment: https://t.co/2vHwwjUv9W pic.twitter.com/pCxo8UGQxc — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) November 3, 2022

Chester’s addition bumps LSU’s 24-man 2023 recruiting class into the No. 4 spot on the 247Sports Composite Rankings behind just Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame and just ahead of Ohio State and Texas. On3, meanwhile, kept the Tigers at No. 5 following Chester’s pledge.

LSU could see its class rise in the rankings even more as it remains in the running for a couple of five stars in Desmond Ricks and Nyckoles Harbor. It is also the favorite for Javien Toviano, a top-100 cornerback from Texas.

