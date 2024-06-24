Four-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton, teammate of Julian Lewis, announces Colorado offer

New Colorado football offensive line coach Phil Loadholt has been busy this summer. Along with earning the commitment of 2025 OL Chauncey Gooden, Loadholt offered four-star offensive lineman Zykie Helton on Sunday.

Helton, a class of 2026 prospect, was originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before reopening his recruitment in March. Since then, his name has been a hot topic among schools nationwide. He currently owns a strong list of Power Four offers, including the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Standing 6-foot-3, the 247Sports composite ranks Helton as the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in his class. The Georgia prospect was also named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps last season.

Helton has been instrumental to Carrollton High School’s recent success, protecting highly sought-after quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis over the past two seasons. Lewis, a five-star prospect, visited Colorado this past weekend and earned tons of attention from the Boulder community. While the two remain split on their college decisions with Lewis currently committed to the USC Trojans, Helton joining the Buffaloes could bode well in convincing his teammate to follow suit.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire