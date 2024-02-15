Four-star offensive lineman sets up spring visit with Florida

The Florida football staff have been in contact with a highly scouted offensive lineman from the 2025 recruiting cycle and the two parties have set up an official visit for this Spring.

Four-star recruit Ziyare Addison has visited Gainesville, Florida a few times, and has told reporters at Swamp247 that he wishes to make another trip on April 13.

Addison took notice of Florida being more aggressive toward recruiting him and the rest of the 2025 class now that signing day for the current cycle has come and gone.

“Since they finished up the 2024 class, and really started to put more on the class of 2025, they really have been recruiting and getting after me,” Addison said. “I sat down and talked with (head coach Billy) Napier for a while when he was by my school. I am building a great relationship with him, and have kept taking to him and (offensive line coach Darnell) Stapleton. It’s a really good deal now that everyone has turned over to our class.”

According to the young offensive lineman, the Florida coaching staff has taken akin to Addison’s versatility as a multi-sport athlete.

“They are being real on how athletic I am and how versatile I am,” Addison said. “They know I am a guy that can play any spot on the o-line. They love that I am a multi-sport athlete. They love I run track and do the 200-meter. There are not many big guys like me doing that. I also wrestle as well, so they love that about me. I stand out to them for being an athlete, and always tell me how they need more athletic people on their team.”

Addison has been in talks with several top programs around the NCAA, and plans on making his rounds to other school campuses starting in March. He’ll be making visits to the likes of Florida State, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma during their spring practice sessions.

The Riverview, Florida, native is a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Addison is ranked as the No. 275 prospect according to the 247Sports composite scale and is rated as the No. 26 outside tackle in the nation.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire