Four-star offensive lineman sets visit to Auburn

Patrick Conn
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers got some good news on the recruiting front. Four-star offensive lineman out of Tampa, Florida, Clay Wedin has set a visit date to the Plains.

Wedin will take a visit to Auburn on Mar. 18. That is the same date as the third practice of spring football. The Tigers will hold 14 practices prior to the “A-Day” spring game on Apr. 9.

Wedin is viewed as a top 150 prospect in the 2023 class according to Rivals. His 247Sports composite ranking has him listed as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the country. Wedin plays offensive tackle but could slide inside to guard if needed. He certainly has the size to play out on the edge for Auburn.

The Alabama Crimson Tide as well as in-state Florida Gators are also among the teams vying for the talented offensive lineman. Auburn will certainly have a battle on its hands when it comes to trying to earn his pledge on the recruiting trails.

Currently, head coach Bryan Harsin has one commitment for the 2023 class. Braydn Joiner of Auburn, Alabama pledged his commitment to Harsin on New Years Day of this year.

Clay Wedin’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

69

30

Rivals

4

124

22

11

ESPN

3

On3 Recruiting

4

331

65

20

247 Composite

4

245

44

11

Vitals

Hometown

Tampa, Florida

Projected Position

Offensive Line

Height

6-6

Weight

295

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 21, 2022

  • Unofficial visit scheduled for Mar. 18, 2022

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • LSU

  • Ohio State

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • USC

Crystal Ball

No predictions submitted

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories