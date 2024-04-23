Four-star offensive lineman recaps Nebraska visit

A four-star offensive lineman is recapping his weekend visit with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Broderick Shull is a class of 2025 prospect out of Bixby, Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive lineman has 13 offers in his recruitment, including Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.

He recapped the visit on social media.

Finishing off right with Nebraska being my last practice visit. I was thoroughly impressed by the team’s work ethic and technique during practice. Also, the facilities are one of the best in the nation. Thank you (Matt Rhule), (Donovan Raiola) and (Keith Williams) and the entire gang of Husker Football for this amazing weekend at Lincoln and thank you to the people of Lincoln for the hospitality.

Notably, Shull has already scheduled multiple official visits in his recruitment, including trips to TCU, Kansas State, and Illinois.

