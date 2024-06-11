Four-star offensive lineman puts USC in top six

Carmel (California) four-star offensive lineman Jackson Lloyd named his top six schools this week. The list includes USC, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford and Ohio State.

Last week Lloyd visited Ohio State. He will visit Alabama next weekend and take a trip to USC on the final weekend in June.

The 2025 recruit ranks as the No. 139 overall player by 247Sports, the No. 16 offensive tackle, and the No. 11 recruit in state of California in 2025.

The 6-foot, 7-inch and 280-pound offensive tackle could beef up the offensive line for the Trojans if he lands with USC. Expect Lloyd to make a decision before the fall.

USC needs more offensive line depth. It is a priority for the program under head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Josh Henson. USC is moving into a 2024 season in which offensive line depth will be sorely tested, and in which Henson will try to take an important forward step in developing this position group for a team which did not dominate up front in 2023.

