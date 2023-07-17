Four-star offensive lineman Preston Taumua commits to Nebraska over Auburn

Auburn had hoped to land its first offensive line commit on Sunday night but it wasn’t meant to be as four-star target Preston Taumua committed to Nebraska.

Taumua picked the Cornhuskers over Auburn, Oregon, Arizona and Alabama. The Aiea, Hawaii native officially visited Auburn in June and he said he “loved” Auburn due to the trio of Ben Aigamaua, Kendall Simmons and Jake Thornton. However, his relationship with Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola was too much for Auburn to overcome.

Taumua is the No. 235 overall player and No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Hawaii.

With him off the board, Auburn will now turn its focus to four-star prospect DeAndre Carter and three-star targets Reese Baker and Jameson Riggs for help along the offensive line.

