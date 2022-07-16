Four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen sets commitment date

Mark Russell
·1 min read

The Ohio State football team will find out where four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen will land soon. Alinen has set a commitment date for July 22 he announced on his personal Twitter account.

We told you back in April that the highly coveted tackle had trimmed his list to four schools which included the Buckeyes as well as AlabamaGeorgia, and the Miami Hurricanes. It seems that Oregon has made some movement and wiggled its way into Alinen’s shortlist.

Alinen currently attends The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, but is originally from the country of Finland. The 6-6 prospect is the No. 15 rated offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The Crimson Tide was seen as the favorite back in spring, but now Miami may have the lead. On3 has given the Hurricanes an 80 percent chance to land the coveted lineman.

Still, Ohio State was said to have made a very good impression on Alinen and his family when he took his official visit to Columbus on June 24. We’ll find out next Friday if it was enough to sway the young man to the scarlet and gray.

