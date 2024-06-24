Four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby

Four-star offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced Sunday via social media.

Nash, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, said in a post, "First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with all of the opportunities I have to further my career in College Football. I also want to Thank every Coach who took the time to recruit me. With that being said, I am committed to Mississippi State Bulldogs!"

First of all I want to thank God for blessing me with all of the opportunities I have to further my career in College Football. I also want to Thank every Coach who took the time to recruit me. With that being said, I am committed to Mississippi State Bulldogs! #HailState… pic.twitter.com/niW3bFPzih — Mario Nash Jr ⭐️ (@BigNash_77) June 23, 2024

Nash's offers included Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Colorado, Ohio State and Florida State.

Nash attends Kemper County High School and is ranked as the No. 11 player in Mississippi and the No. 18 overall offensive lineman per the 247Sports Composite.

Jeff Lebby and MSU are up to 17 commits and are ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2025 Recruit SEC Football Team Rankings and No. 24 according to the most recent 247Sports Composite rankings.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

