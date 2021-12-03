Four-star offensive lineman Jake Taylor ‘100% committed’ to Oklahoma Sooners

Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma to USC has left the Sooners’ 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes in flux.

Count class of 2022 offensive lineman Jake Taylor as solidly still in the committed to Oklahoma camp.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray went out to see Taylor for his birthday and the Bishop Gorman product out of Las Vegas, Nev., tweeted that he was still on board with the Sooners after the visit.

Just wanted to say thank you for all of the birthday wishes yesterday. It ended with a great night with @DeMarcoMurray. I told him that I am still, and always will be 100% committed to The University of Oklahoma. #ChampU22 -BOOMER MOTHER F**KING SOONER pic.twitter.com/Kg3gYzUsQs — Jake Taylor (@JakeTaylor_79) December 3, 2021

It’s also of note that Taylor tagged OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh in the picture that he sent out with his tweet.

Many have been wondering whether or not Bedenbaugh would follow Riley to USC. Taylor’s tweet is perhaps one indication that Bedenbaugh may be planning to stay on staff at Oklahoma.

Taylor is rated as a four-star offensive lineman by both 247Sports and Rivals. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Taylor is the nation’s No. 16 offensive tackle and the 159th-ranked player nationally.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also recently reported that Taylor declined an in-home visit and official visit invitation from Riley and USC.

Hearing one #Oklahoma commit not considering USC is offensive lineman Jake Taylor who declined an in-home visit and official visit invitation. https://t.co/feZGcPB1ST — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 1, 2021

Taylor helped guide Bishop Gorman to the Nevada state title this year and he will complete his high school career in January when he competes at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.

247Sports’ Blair Angulo wrote this about Taylor’s physical traits.

With a long, projectable frame that continues to take on additional muscle mass, Taylor touts one of the more impressive builds among the line prospects out West in the 2022 class. He looks remarkably rock-solid throughout his physique, with the body composition that should allow him to continue to maintain flexibility as he gets bigger at the next level. Taylor is an athletic and mobile offensive tackle with positional versatility. He has shifted to right tackle this season in order to protect Gorman’s left-handed quarterback, yet still looks comfortable and agile coming out of his stance. He flashes polished technique as a run blocker, sealing the edge and opening holes by maintaining leverage. Taylor shows a fiery punch at the point of attack and the aggressiveness to push back defenders. He plays through the whistle and displays nonstop intensity. From a technique standpoint, Taylor does well to keep his arms extended through initial contact. He shows active feet and awareness in pass protection. Athletically, Taylor does a good job of reaching the second level whenever he pulls, giving him the potential to contribute at multiple spots in college. He gets territorial on passing downs and looks potent against speed rushers. Although flexible and able to bend, Taylor could continue to work on his lateral quickness. – Angulo, 247Sports

Here’s a full look at all of the players that have reaffirmed their commitments to Oklahoma since Riley’s departure.

