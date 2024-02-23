Four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews posts recruiting update: Will Rutgers get an official visit?

Jaelyne Matthews posted an update to his official visit plans, the four-star offensive lineman now no longer is planning an official visit to Rutgers.

Matthews had originally announced earlier this week to make official visits to Miami and Rutgers.

A 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is scheduled to play in the Under Armour All-America Game this January.

In early December, Matthews cut down his recruitment to nine programs Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State. He had been committed Penn State for much of last year but opened up his recruitment in September.

Matthews is one of the top offensive line recruits in the nation. He is a consensus four-star prospect.

I will no longer be taking an official visit to Rutgers university 🪓@RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsRichie @RivalsDylanCC — Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) February 23, 2024

On Friday, he announced that Tennessee would be getting an official visit in June.

Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Matthews in 2021 when he was a true freshman.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire