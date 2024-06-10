Four-star offensive lineman gives great feedback after Penn State visit

Feedback is starting to come out following the first big official visit weekend that Penn State hosted where many of their top targets made the trip to Happy Valley. Even though zero commitments were landed, it was still a positive visit for the staff and the players who came to campus.

With June filled more many of the uncommitted recruits across the country, the Nittany Lions had to present themselves as a top choice for those who still are taking trips elsewhere.

One of their top offensive line targets, Malachi Goodman, was one of the most high-profile players who took his official visit to Penn State this past weekend.

He’s been on campus multiple times, so this was a chance for the Nittany Lions to continue building further relationships with him and his family, while also allow him to bond with the current players.

In his conversation with Brian Dohn of 247Sports, that was accomplished as he enjoyed his time hanging out with those already on the roster by playing basketball video games. He said that he had a good time doing those things and that’s what stood out to him. He also called his relationship with the coaches “genuine” and likes Penn State because of that (subscription required).

Goodman is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive guard from New Jersey who is ranked as the 124th player in the country by 247Sports and No. 6 at his position.

He’s been busy traveling around the country to see multiple programs, having already visited Illinois and Auburn with visits to Georgia, Alabama, and USC on the docket next.

Penn State put themselves in a great spot coming out of his official visit this past weekend, but it’s going to take a strong effort to keep themselves at the top of his list.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X, Facebook, and Threads.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire