Four-Star offensive lineman DeAndre Carter signs letter of intent with Auburn.

Hugh Freeze is working towards building an elite offensive line.

Four-star, 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman DeAndre Carter has officially signed with National Letter of Intent to play for the Auburn Tigers next fall.

Carter will most likely slot in at one of the guard positions for Auburn. The Mater Dei High School alum was the third-best interior offensive lineman in this year’s recruiting class. He was also the No. 11 prospect in the talent-loaded state of California.

The California native joins early signee Cam Coleman as 2024 recruits coming off State Championship victories. Coleman of course won the Alabama Class 7A State Championship in early December.

Carter was able to win his own state title a few days later, as Mater Dei took down Serra High School 35-0 in the CIF Open Division Championship.

Unlike Coleman, Carter had been committed to Auburn since early September after a great visit this summer.

The large offensive lineman fell in love with the Loviest Village on the Plains, committing just a short month after his visit and turning down the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, and USC.

Carter’s recruitment comes at a great time as Auburn is set to lose Gunner Britton, Avery Jones, and Kam Stutts to graduation next season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire