Four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne commits to LSU football

LSU football landed another prospect for its 2025 recruiting class.

Four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne provided his pledge to LSU in a video posted on his X page Thursday morning. The 6-4, 301-pounder, who projects to play offensive tackle at the next level, picked the Tigers over Arkansas and Missouri.

Curne also holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Louisville, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State among several others.

For Brian Kelly and his staff, Curne is the 12th prospect for LSU in the 2025 recruiting class, which has featured plenty of offensive line help with two instate linemen already committed in four-star Devin Harper from Shreveport as well as New Orleans native Brett Bordelon along with four-star recruit Tyler Miller out of Laurel, Mississippi.

College teams have recruited Curne to play both sides of the ball, as he's played both ways at Marion High School. His physicality sticks out and his size allows him to fit in right away on the next level.

It's a big pull for the Tigers out of state of Arkansas where Curne is rated the top 2025 prospect from the state. Per the 247sports Composite, the Marion, Arkansas native is the 22nd best offensive tackle recruit in this year's class and ranks No. 193 nationally overall.

LSU had Curne on campus for an official visit last weekend, his last visit before announcing his commitment. Curne visited Arkansas June 7-9 and was at Missouri for an official visit the weekend before that.

LSU football 2025 recruiting class

QB Bryce Underwood / 6-3, 205 / Belleville High School / Belleville, Michigan / No. 1 ranked nationally

RB Harlem Berry / 5-11, 175 / St. Martin's Episcopal School / Metairie / No. 44 ranked nationally

OL Devin Harper / 6-5, 300 / Calvary Baptist Academy / Shreveport / No. 109 ranked nationally

CB Jaboree Antonie / 6-1, 170 / Westgate High School / New Iberia / No. 127 ranked nationally

OT Tyler Miller / 6-5, 315 / Laurel High School / Laurel, Mississippi / No. 234 ranked nationally

LB Charles Ross / 6-1, 195 / North Shore High School / Houston / No. 247 ranked nationally

RB JT Lindsey / 5-11, 185 / Alexandria High School / Alexandria / N/A nationally

LB Keylan Moses / 6-2, 210 / University Lab / Baton Rouge / N/A nationally

WR TaRon Francis / 6-2, 200 / Edna Karr High School / New Orleans / N/A nationally

TE John David LaFleur / 6-6, 220 / Sulphur High School / Sulphur / N/A nationally

OT Brett Bordelon / 6-4, 260 / Isidore Newman School / New Orleans / N/A nationally

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football lands four-star OL Carius Curne over Arkansas, Missouri