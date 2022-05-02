Four-star offensive line target lists LSU among final four teams

Recruiting the offensive line is the cornerstone of any SEC program’s success. Building a strong team in the trenches is absolutely key when you go up against college football’s best defensive fronts, and with offensive linemen opting to transfer less frequently than skill position players, finding quality high school prospects is the easiest way to do that.

LSU is trying to pick up the first offensive lineman in its 2023 recruiting class in Alpharetta, Georgia, prospect Shamurad Umarov, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle.

Umarov recently released his final four, which included LSU in addition to Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State. He will take official visits to each school during the month of June, including Baton Rouge on June 17.

The Tigers will look to add him to the class, which currently features just four players and ranks 19th nationally.

Film

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 198 20 17 Rivals 3 – 58 59 ESPN 4 – 36 33 On3 Recruiting 3 – 39 28 247 Composite 3 86 35 26

Vitals

Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia Projected Position OT Height 6-6 Weight 315 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 22, 2022

Official Visit on June 17

Offers

LSU

Georgia

Tennessee

Michigan State

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

Georgia is the leader at 27.6% per On3 RPM

Twitter

With future goals of working towards being a part of the NFL draft, I wanted to announce my Top 4 and Official Visit dates. @DenmarkDanesFB @MSU_Football: June 3-5 @GeorgiaFootball: June 10-12@LSUfootball: June 17-18@Vol_Football: June 24-26 pic.twitter.com/lD98AcxRFW — Sham Umarov (@ShamXXl) May 1, 2022

