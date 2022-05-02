Four-star offensive line target lists LSU among final four teams

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

Recruiting the offensive line is the cornerstone of any SEC program’s success. Building a strong team in the trenches is absolutely key when you go up against college football’s best defensive fronts, and with offensive linemen opting to transfer less frequently than skill position players, finding quality high school prospects is the easiest way to do that.

LSU is trying to pick up the first offensive lineman in its 2023 recruiting class in Alpharetta, Georgia, prospect Shamurad Umarov, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle.

Umarov recently released his final four, which included LSU in addition to Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State. He will take official visits to each school during the month of June, including Baton Rouge on June 17.

The Tigers will look to add him to the class, which currently features just four players and ranks 19th nationally.

Film

LSU Wire breaks down his profile.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

198

20

17

Rivals

3

58

59

ESPN

4

36

33

On3 Recruiting

3

39

28

247 Composite

3

86

35

26

Vitals

Hometown

Alpharetta, Georgia

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-6

Weight

315

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 22, 2022

  • Official Visit on June 17

Offers

  • LSU

  • Georgia

  • Tennessee

  • Michigan State

Crystal Ball

  • No Crystal Ball predictions at this time

  • Georgia is the leader at 27.6% per On3 RPM

Twitter

