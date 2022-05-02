Four-star offensive line target lists LSU among final four teams
Recruiting the offensive line is the cornerstone of any SEC program’s success. Building a strong team in the trenches is absolutely key when you go up against college football’s best defensive fronts, and with offensive linemen opting to transfer less frequently than skill position players, finding quality high school prospects is the easiest way to do that.
LSU is trying to pick up the first offensive lineman in its 2023 recruiting class in Alpharetta, Georgia, prospect Shamurad Umarov, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle.
Umarov recently released his final four, which included LSU in addition to Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan State. He will take official visits to each school during the month of June, including Baton Rouge on June 17.
The Tigers will look to add him to the class, which currently features just four players and ranks 19th nationally.
Film
LSU Wire breaks down his profile.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
198
20
17
Rivals
3
–
58
59
ESPN
4
–
36
33
On3 Recruiting
3
–
39
28
247 Composite
3
86
35
26
Vitals
Hometown
Alpharetta, Georgia
Projected Position
OT
Height
6-6
Weight
315
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 22, 2022
Official Visit on June 17
Offers
LSU
Georgia
Tennessee
Michigan State
Crystal Ball
No Crystal Ball predictions at this time
Georgia is the leader at 27.6% per On3 RPM
With future goals of working towards being a part of the NFL draft, I wanted to announce my Top 4 and Official Visit dates. @DenmarkDanesFB @MSU_Football: June 3-5 @GeorgiaFootball: June 10-12@LSUfootball: June 17-18@Vol_Football: June 24-26 pic.twitter.com/lD98AcxRFW
— Sham Umarov (@ShamXXl) May 1, 2022
