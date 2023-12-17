Four-star Oak Grove QB Anthony Maddox commits to Ole Miss

Dec. 16—OXFORD — Oak Grove quarterback Anthony Maddox — previously committed to Texas A&M before backing off his pledge Friday — has committed to Ole Miss, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett. Maddox is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Maddox just led Oak Grove to the 7A state championship. He threw for just under 1,954 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2023 and added 292 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He threw for 1,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior. He is ranked as the 28th quarterback nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) already have a packed quarterback room that could remain full next season as well. Junior Jaxson Dart, the 12th-most efficient passer in the country this season, has yet to announce whether he will return in 2024. Dart has thrown for 5,959 yards, 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in two seasons with the Rebels following his transfer from USC. He has also run for 989 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders does not have eligibility remaining. The Rebels are set to return LSU transfer Walker Howard, who is currently a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Austin Simmons. Howard came to the Rebels last offseason as a four-star transfer and has played in two games this season. Simmons, a four-star prospect himself, was previously committed to Florida in the class of 2025 but reclassified two years and enrolled at Ole Miss over the summer. He has not played in a game this season.

Ole Miss plays No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30.

